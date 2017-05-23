Bishop’s response to the unfolding events in Manchester

In response to the unfolding events in Manchester overnight, the Bishop of Chichester, whose diocese covers East and West Sussex, said this morning:

“The attack on Manchester Arena is as cowardly as it is evil.

“This morning our thoughts and prayers are for those killed and injured, their families and friends.

Bishop Martin added: “In contrast to the destructive loathing of the perpetrators of this atrocity we also recognise the heroic generosity in the response of the emergency services and many others.”

Twenty-two people, including children, were killed and 59 injured in the suicide attack at Manchester Arena.