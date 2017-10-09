Bizarre attack on horses in village field

Two horses had their tails cut off in a bizarre attack in a village field.

The animals’ owner informed police when she discovered the horses both with their tails cut - one up to the hock and the other to just above the hock, at Marshalls Farm stables, Billingshurst.

The incident happened between 9pm on Tuesday September 26 and 7am on Wednesday September 27.

Sussex Police are now appealing for information from anyone who saw anything. A spokesman said: “If you witnessed any suspicious behaviour please report online or call 101 quoting reference 417 of 27/09.”