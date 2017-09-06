Bloomin’ lovely! Small green fingers brighten West Sussex town

A nursery garden is blooming thanks to the hard work of some small green fingers.

Kiddi Caru’s Day Nursery, at Burgess Hill, West Sussex, is celebrating their win with the Best School Category in the annual Burgess Hill in Bloom Summer Garden Party.

The youngsters have been spending their spring and early summer planting and nurturing flowers, vegetable patches and plants.

A sensory garden for babies has also been installed.

Judges were impressed by the vibrant garden and congratulated the children and staff for their efforts.

Gemma Burnett, nursery manager, said the garden is fantastic for the children.

She said: “Our garden is a fantastic resource for the children, not just for playing in and getting plenty of fresh air and exercise but also as an extension to the classroom.

Burgess Hill in Bloom is an independent community group overseen by volunteers.

It aims to encourage residents, schools and other community organisations to make the town an attractive place to be.

There are two competitions throughout the year; the spring and summer competition.