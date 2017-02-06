Blubell Railway track gets relaid

A third of a mile of new track is being relaid along the Bluebell Railway at Horsted Keynes.

The work started on Wednesday (February 2) at Holywell.

So far there have been ten ballast drops and another two will be required, according to the Bluebell Railway.

In order to relay the third a mile of track 29 track panels, each 60 feet in length have been used as well as 795 concrete sleepers, 17 wooden sleepers, 1,590 insulating pads, 3,180 ‘biscuits’ which go between a pandrol clip and a concrete sleeper, 3,200 pandrol clips, 240 holes drilled for fishplate bolts, 62 fishplate bolts, 62 fishplate sets, 248 bolts and 28 bullhead keys.

The Holywell work is well ahead of schedule meaning the opportunity has been taken to start lifting track and sleepers at Horsted Keynes platform 3.

