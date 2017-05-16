Body identified as missing Balcombe man

A body found in woodland has been formally identified as missing Balcombe man Ervin Underdown, police have confirmed.

The 32-year-old had been missing since April 30 and was last seen in Meadow Close on that day at 11.30am.

His body was found in woodland in Tilgate Forest, Pease Pottage Hill, Crawley, just before 10.30am last Wednesday (May 10).

Inspector Roy Hodder said: “Obviously this is not the outcome we were hoping for.

“We are supporting Ervin’s family at this difficult time and they have been asked they be left alone to grieve in peace.”

