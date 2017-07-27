Body of missing Plumpton Green woman found

The body of a missing 43-year-old from Plumpton Green has found.

Sarah Yassin was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon (July 25).

Police said she left her home saying she was going to take photos on the coast between Seaford and Eastbourne

Her body was found in Seaford on Wednesday morning (July 26), police have confirmed.

Officers say there are no suspicious circumstances and the matter has been referred to the coroner.