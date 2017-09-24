Bonfire night in town hailed a ‘fantastic night’

A bonfire event in Burgess Hill last night has been hailed a ‘fantastic night’ by organisers.

The event, organised by the Burgess Hill Bonfire Society, saw a grand procession, bonfire, fireworks and a funfair in the town.

The society paid thanks to people who attended on Facebook earlier today (September 24).

They said: “Thank you to everyone who came out and supported us last night we couldn’t have had such a fantastic night without the support of Burgess Hill, the walking groups, visiting societies, bands and all the others who the night can’t run without!”

Hope into Action Mid-Sussex was one of the society’s chosen charities.

For more reports and pictures, pick up next week’s Middy on Thursday (September 28).