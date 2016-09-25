Bookchat Roadshow - advice on how to encourage your children to read

The Bookchat Roadshow - a non-profit event aimed at helping parents encourage their children with reading and writing for pleasure - comes to Haywards Heath on October 13,

Organised by The Book Activist, the Bookchat Roadshow brings together four fantastic authors, industry experts, relevant education organisations and publishers to share their ideas and experience with parents.

All participants are donating their time for this inaugural event; all have the same passion to promote and encourage reading and writing for pleasure.

The Book Activist aims to tour the Roadshow across the South East and beyond, with a variety of participants and supporters, to reach as many parents as possible.

The ultimate aim is to ensure children can discover and sustain a lifelong love of reading and writing for pleasure, with the support of their parents.

Taking part are:

Victoria Dilly, Founder, The Book Activist

Victoria worked as a school librarian for nearly 10 years and recently founded The Book Activist. She will be sharing her extensive knowledge gained from working with children aged 2-18 and tips for helping children develop a reading habit.

As a mother of two teenage sons, one who is dyslexic, she fully understands the concerns parents can have about their children’s reading and writing.

Gill Pawley, Founder, Inkpots

Gill has 35 years’ experience as a publications editor and extensive training as a youth worker. As founder of Inkpots, an organisation which runs creative writing workshops for children, Gill believes that creativity plays an essential part in the wellbeing of young people, so that they develop into balanced and well-rounded individuals.

A mother of two adult sons, Gill will be sharing her expertise on how to help children into creative writing.

Louise Weir, Director, Lovereading Ltd

Louise Weir co-founded Lovereading Ltd ten years ago having previously spent over 15 years in book publishing with some of the top five publishing houses in the UK, and responsible for launching many, now internationally famous, authors across both the adult and children’s book market. Lovereading is a family of three book recommendation sites, free to join - Lovereading.co.uk, Lovereading4kids.co.uk and Lovereading4schools.co.uk

It is harder than ever to find the book you want to read next for yourself, your children or pupils, and Louise will be talking about how Lovereading can help, along with advice about Barrington Stoke.

The event will be at Warden Park Primary, Haywards Heath, from 9.30am to 11.30am.

Attendance is free, but seats should be reserved online via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-bookchat-roadshow-tickets-27624413364?aff=es2

Contributed by The Book Activist

