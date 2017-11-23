Boom-town Horsham among top ten towns for property

Houses sold in boom-town Horsham are currently among the highest-priced in the UK.

That’s according to new figures from estate agent eMoov which includes Horsham among the top ten towns where houses have sold for the highest prices.

Brighton and Hove are the No 1 areas for expensive properties outside of London. But well-to-do Horsham is among towns such as moneyed Maidenhead, affluent Ascot and cash-rich Christchurch where homes sold so far this year have topped multi-million pound sums.

So far this year, houses worth a total of £256,925,280 have been sold in Horsham, while in Hove - home to the likes of Fatboy Slim Norman Cook, writer Peter James and musician Nick Cave - the total amount of property sold this year adds up to a staggering £459,162,154.

The most affordable places to buy houses in the country are Middlesbrough, Wales, Lincolnshire, County Durham and Merseyside.

London is the most expensive with Wandsworth having the highest-priced properties. So far this year properties amounting to £1,093,275,958 have been sold there with the average price tag of an individual property amounting to £938,434.

CEO of eMoove Russell Quirk said: “The property market has weathered some tough conditions over the course of the year and despite a marginal slowdown, this research shows there has still been an eye-watering amount of money transacted, most notably in Brighton which has fast become the go-to property hotspot outside of the capital.”