Bowman On The Road: East Grinstead's achievement is massive in Mid Sussex

Have your say

East Grinstead CC are having a wonderful season under skipper Will Adkin

The Saint Hill club are top of the Sussex Premier League and after a wonderful home performance on Sunday find themselves in the ECB Club Cup semi-final.

East Grinstead Cricket Club's winning ECB National Club Cup quarter-final team

Saint Hill was bathed in sunshine for the visit of Bath CC in the 45-over quarter final. The hosts batted and it was the skipper Adkins who led the way with a very important knock of 86.

His opening partner Brad Hatchett was also in good form, making 49 before being trapped LBW.

Ollie Graham 35 and Ian Sturmer 23 continued momentum as East Grinstead posted a total of 221 for 7.

Bath might have been confident of chasing that down but Lewis Hatchett made their job very difficult from the start.

East Grinstead's Brad Hatchett in action

Both openers fell cheaply to Hatchett caught behind by keeper Matt Heppell.

Sturmer then produced a stunning caught and bowled reducing Bath to 21 for 3.

Seb Benton (27) and Paul Muchall (32) then set about repairing the damage.

With the match getting tight Lee Granger found the edge of Luke Padgett’s bat and it was that man Heppell who took a brilliant catch. That broke Bath resistance who were soon all out for 177.

East Grinstead go marching on into the Semi Final against Wanstead at home on 27th August 2017.

Man of the match Will Adkin said: “It’s been a wonderful weekend for the club especially after winning in the league yesterday.

“I am very proud of the lads We can now look forward to the semi-final.” This result is massive in terms of sport here in Mid Sussex.

The ECB is a prestigious national competition so making the semi-final is very special indeed. We wish EG all the best in the next round.