Brave hero’s medals for sale

The Distinguished Service Medal (DSM) and seven other medals awarded to a fearless Lindfield war hero, who narrowly escaped death on three occasions in two World Wars, were expected to fetch at least £1,600 at auction this week.

The DSM, presented for ‘setting an example of bravery and resource under fire’, was awarded to Lindfield-born Chief Petty Officer Alfred Calvin Scotcher for the part he played in the British withdrawal from the French port of Le Havre in May-June 1940 during the Second World War.

But Mr Scotcher – who was born at Lindfield on August 19,1900 – was lucky to have been alive in 1940 after what happened to him as a teenager during the First World War.

On June 14, 1917, the armed merchant cruiser HMS Avenger with sixteen-year-old Mr Scotcher aboard, was sunk by the German submarine U-69.

Then, just four months later, HMS Champagne, with Mr Scotcher aboard, was sunk by the German submarine U-96.

And in May 1941, Mr Scotcher was on board the battleship HMS Queen Elizabeth when she was mined and seriously damaged by Italian frogmen in Alexandria. He survived that incident too.

Now, seventy six years later, Mr Scotcher’s Distinguished Service Medal and his other seven other medals have been put up for auction.

They were due to go under the hammer at Spink in London yesterday (Wednesday, July 26) andexpected to fetch between £1,600 and £1,800.

Marcus Budgen, a medals specialist at Spink, told the Middy: “The group of awards to Alfred Scotcher is quite simply outstanding and truly rare.

“A seaman who served the Royal Navy for a remarkable forty two years, his gallantry on the beaches during the British withdrawal from Le Havre was in the face of extreme danger.

“In fact, his War was such a busy one that although his award was for actions in 1940, he was only presented with his medal in 1944 due to being away at sea on active service throughout this period.

“We have high hopes that his awards will be hotly contested on the auction day.”

