BREAKING NEWS: £65m shopping centre revamp deal signed

Work on a £65million redevelopment of Burgess Hill’s Martlets Shopping Centre will go ahead following a deal reached between the council and developer.

Mid Sussex District Council (MSDC) and New River Retail have signed leases, which has been described as an ‘important milestone’ for the town.

An artist's impression of the new Cineworld cinema complex

The £65 million development by New River Retail includes a ten-screen multiplex cinema, a 63-bed Travelodge hotel, 142 new homes, new restaurants, a purpose-built modern library, gym and retail space.

A spokesman said: “This is an important milestone for the major mixed-use development of the site, serving as one of the triggers for demolition works to begin for which further information will be shared in due course.

“This £65million investment will help regenerate the town centre, bringing a ten-screen multiplex Cineworld cinema, a Travelodge Hotel, much needed homes, enhanced range of retailers, new restaurants and leisure provisions, a purpose-built modern library and improved public realm.”

Justin Thomas, residential director for New River Retail, said: “The exchange of the Agreement for Lease is a key milestone for our exciting development.

A range of retailers and new restaurants are included in the plans

“We have been working closely with the council to get to this point and we look forward to sharing further progress and more details on the programme of works in the coming weeks.”

Councillor Jonathan Ash-Edwards, deputy leader and cabinet member for Resources and Economic Growth at MSDC, said the council was ‘delighted’ to have ‘reached this important stage’.

He added: “This is a significant step in the ongoing long-term regeneration of the town-centre and forms a key element of the exciting growth plans for Burgess Hill.

“We look forward to continuing to work with NewRiver as the development progresses and to bringing these benefits forward for the entire

community.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.