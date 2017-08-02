BREAKING NEWS: Police cordon off area while dealing with ongoing incident

Police have cordoned off an area in Crawley after a man has made threats to hurt himself and officers, a police spokesman said.

Officers still remain at the scene in Selsey Road and the immediate area around the house has been cordoned off.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police were called at 12.45pm to a man who had shut himself into a property.

“The man refused to leave the property and has made threats to himself and officers.

“Officers are still on scene and the immediate area around the property has been cordoned off.

“Trained negotiators are in attendance seeking to resolve the incident peaceably.”

More to follow.

