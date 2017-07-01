Brighton captain pays a visit to school’s awards celebration

Students at Downlands Community School, in Hassocks, were treated to a special visit by Brighton Hove Albion captain Bruno as reward for all their hard work this year.

Bruno – fresh from his first day back in training after the summer break – handed out awards in all categories at the annual celebration on Thursday evening.

He also answered questions posed by the students, from topics including nutrition, hard work and the recipe to success.

He was even asked what he would have done if he had not become a professional footballer, to which he replied ‘probably fighting to be a professional footballer’ which the students greeted with cheers.

Nicki Burston, PA to the senior leadership team at Downlands Community School, said: “We felt very honoured to have been visited by such a talented footballer. Thank you Bruno.”