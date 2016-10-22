Bring a Guy to the annual bonfire and fireworks night

The Hurstpierpoint Gymnastics Club is holding its Family Bonfire and Fireworks night at Danny Park, Hurstpierpoint, on October 30.

A statement from the club said: “The 21st Hurst Family Bonfire and Fireworks evening will be celebrated with a bumper display of fireworks from our regular pyrotechnic masters, on Sunday 30th October.

“Families are again welcome to share the event to be held in Danny Park, New Way Lane, Hurstpierpoint.

“The event is organised by Hurstpierpoint Gymnastics Club with assistance from Oldland Mill Trust and the Burgess Hill and District Lions.

“The Oldland Mill and the Gym Club, together with local schools in Albourne, Hassocks and Burgess Hill will benefit from your support.

“The Hassocks will be running their ever popular BBQ, so come and enjoy the evening. In the event of bad weather check www.hurstpierpointgym.co.uk for the up-to- date news on parking or postponement.

“Take a ‘Guy’ to the Best Guy Competition before ten to six and one child will be given free admission. For safety reasons - No private fireworks or sparklers etc. Free parking on site (ground conditions permitting) Food available on site.

5.30pm Gates open

6.00pm Best Guy Competition Judging

6.30pm Fireworks Display

6.50pm Bonfire lit with all the Guys and the Best Guy on top

“Advance tickets prices are by far the best value - still unchanged at last year’s prices.

“Children Under 3 or with a Guy are free (one Guy gives admittance to one child) Children or adults £5 on the gate or only £3 in advance.

“Families including up to two adults and three children £15, but only £9 in advance.Advance tickets will be available in Hurstpierpoint from Pierpoint Pets or Poponin and in Hassocks from Marchants and QD Stationery.”

Contributed by Hurstpierpoint Gymnastics Club

