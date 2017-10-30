Build It Purple in aid of charity

A Chailey building merchant has launched its campaign to support a pioneering charity providing education, care and transition services for young people with complex physical disabilities and health needs.

The Build It Purple campaign by Chandlers Building Supplies will donate 25p for every specially designed purple bag of aggregate sold over the next three months to The Chailey Heritage Foundation.

An additional £1 will be donated for every photo of a Build It Purple bag shared by anyone on social media using #BuildItPurple.

Sue McKinney, of Chandlers Building Supplies, says: “We estimate raising about £3,000 for Chailey from this initiative and perhaps even double that if the public also gets involved.

“If anyone spots a Chandler’s Build-It-Purple bag anywhere just share the photo on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

“Every photo shared will result in an extra £1 going to the Chailey’s D.R.E.A.M Centre project.”

The £2.6 million D.R.E.A.M Centre Appeal aims to build a modern, accessible indoor activity space where children and young people with complex disabilities and health needs can participate in a mixture of arts and physical activities.

Jennifer Hanraads of the Chailey Heritage Foundation says the support is valued.

She said: “It’s great to have Chandlers Building Supplies involved with this project and we are extremely grateful for their continued support.”