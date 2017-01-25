‘Bumpy bridge’ over railway line sparks safety concerns

A ‘bumpy bridge’ over a railway line has sparked safety concerns from a Burgess Hill resident.

Laurie Page, 70, of St Wilfrids Road, has raised the concerns after noticing that works had not been carried out on the bridge, which carries the footpath over the railway line at Keymer Junction – despite planning permission being granted by the council to replace it.

She said: “It appears that the safety concerns regarding its condition raised by the council and used to support the planning application for the new bridge have disappeared.

“I am not aware that any significant maintenance work has been carried out on this bridge during this period and therefore its improved condition would seem to be a minor miracle!

“The council spent thousands of pounds in the extensive clearance works which took place in 2015 which included reduction in the size of the adjacent allotments.

“The bridge was due to be replaced early in 2016. This waste of money is nothing short of a scandal and someone needs to explain why this decision was made.”

A West Sussex County Council spokesman said: “No final decision has been made on the scheme.

“We are exploring all possibilities to deliver this scheme in collaboration with our stakeholders and we are looking at all options open to us.”

Network Rail has yet to comment on the bridge.

