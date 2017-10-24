Burgess Hill filmmaker shortlisted in screenwriting competition

A filmmaker has been shortlisted as a finalist in a prestigious screenwriting competition.

Michael Rowney, 22, of Burgess Hill, says he is thrilled to have his work submitted in the Austin Screenwriting Competition in America.

The creativity is combined with his brother and award-winning author, Matthew.

Thousands of other writers submitted their scripts and Mr Rowney has found himself in the top four.

“I feel incredibly blessed to be shortlisted,” Michael said.

“At the beginning of the year, Matthew and I set ourselves some targets – winning Austin Film Festival was on the list and we’re delighted to be so close to achieving that goal.

“Though it’s my name on the shortlist, I know I wouldn’t have come this far without Matthew’s creativity and perseverance to spur me on.

“We’re both really excited to head to America next week.”

The pair form Rowney Brothers Motion Pictures.

In April, Michal was also named Screenwriter of the Month at The Monthly Film Festival and won Best Short Screenplay at the Hollywood International Moving Pictures Film Festival.

Established in 1994, the Austin Screenwriting Competition runs alongside the Austin Film Festival and is hailed as one of the most prestigious scriptwriting contests in the world.

Judged by industry professionals, the awards offer screenwriters the chance to network and learn from insiders.

Semi-finalists and finalists are also invited to attend exclusive workshops dedicated to their passion.

Matthew Rowney says the news has been really encouraging. He said: “Michael and I have been writing and making films for more than five years, and it’s wonderful to see our skills grow and amazing to receive this recognition.

“We’re both keen to keep learning and hopefully this is just a sign of things to come.”