Burgess Hill Runners impress at Christ's Hospital

Burgess Hill Runners were proud to enter five teams at the Sussex Road Relays event at Christ’s Hospital last weekend.

First up were the under-13s boys, entering this event for the first time and running just over one mile each.

The Paddock Wood crew at the finish

Adam Lawson, Sam Pope and Sam Fearnley ran 6:36, 7:49 and 6:45 respectively to bring the lads home in a very respectable 22nd out of 26.

Next up were the over-40 women.

Finishing 11th out of 15 was the team comprising Sally Symes (15:15), Annette Maynard (14:53) and Kirsty Armstrong (13:05) each running just over two miles.

The over-50 men finished 10th out of 15: Simon Alexander (13:17), John Palmer (15:09) and Andy Sayers (13:18). The over 60 men finished sixth out of 11: Martin Skeats (14:13), Nigel Cruttenden (14:51) and Stuart Condie (14:24).

Finally the senior men were 21st out of 22: Neil Grigg (11:07), James Sorbie (12:04), Trevor Symes (13:28), Jon Lelliott (12:42), Neil Philpott (12:36) and Joe Beasley (13:15).

At the Paddock Wood Half Marathon it was Burgess Hill Runners’ Michelle Sutherland that led the way for Burgess Hill Runners.

She clocked in at 2:06:53, followed by Allie Wood (2:08:47), Ann Savidge (2:17:33), Malcolm Slater (2:41:57) and Theresa Chalk (2:46:39). Oliver Jones completed the Wimbledon Common Half in 1:47:36. Finally, Helen Carr complete the Black Dog Half in 2:40:50.