Burgess Hill’s war memorial to get £12,500 revamp

Works are due to be carried out to Burgess Hill’s war memorial and is costing £12,500.

Andrew Barrett-Miles, leader of Burgess Hill Town Council, said the work ‘needs to be done’ as the statue of St George is ‘leaning slightly, however it is ‘not dangerous’.

He added: “It is an important and special area and needs to be as nice as possible for people.

“We have remembrance day at the memorial and it is a quiet area for residents’ to go to.”

The council are putting in £3,000 for the renovation works and 75 per cent of the funds is being provided as a grant from the War Memorials Trust, the leader of the council confirmed.

“This is subject to suitable estimates and quotes by the contractors, but things are looking good.”

War Memorials Trust is a charity that works for the protection and conservation of war memorials across the UK.

The trust ensures each and every memorial is ‘preserved’.

The war memorial in Burgess Hill was designed by Walter Ernest Tower, born in Earl Shilton, in Leicestershire, in 1873.

The Burgess Hill branch of The Royal British Legion will be holding the Remembrance Day parade and service in St John’s Church, in Lower Church Road, this Sunday (November 13).

The traditional march to the war memorial will commence at 10.25am from Cyprus Road Car Park and the laying of wreaths will take place.

Those attending should meet at 10.15am.

After this, a ceremony will be held at the church.

To see a list of remembrance services being held in Mid Sussex this Sunday, visit: http://www.midsussextimes.co.uk/news/remembrance-services-in-mid-sussex-1-7669376.

