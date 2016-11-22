Burgess Hill school pupil sings with West End superstars

A Burgess Hill school pupil has helped produce a Christmas hit single with West End superstars, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Childline.

Chay Logan Webber, 12, a pupil of St Paul’s Catholic College, in Burgess Hill, has been singing with the West End stars to produce the single, which will be released on December 9.

The school pupil has helped produce the Christmas hit single with the West End stars

The team hopes the single, “If We Only Have Love” hits the Christmas Top 40 and raises vital funds for the NSPCC’s helpline.

Suzanne Richardson, fundraising manager at the NSPCC, said: “I would like to say a very big thank you to everyone involved in the making of West End sings for Childline.

“We are delighted to be benefiting from this single and hope lots of people go out and buy or download it.

“All the money raised will go towards funding Childline, which takes calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week from young people across the UK who feel they have no-where else to turn.”

Chay with a West End star who plays Aladdin

The idea for the single came five years ago when former PYE Records/ATV International record executive, Robert Page, decided he wanted to help Childline celebrate. He chose the song which is a cover of a song from the 1960s and 70s and brought it up to date with a pop and gospel flavour.

The stars of the West End singing on the special release include Ben Forster, from The Phantom of the Opera, Claire Sweeney, who has starred in several West End musicals including Chicago, and stars from musicals such as Mama Mia, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Lion King, and Les Miserables.

Chay will appear in the music video, along with her sister, Harris, from the Les Miserable 21st anniversary cast, as well as Sylvia Young Theatre School children, who appear regularly in West End musicals and on television.

The track will be available for pre-order from December 2 and can be downloaded from December 9 from all usual digital Stores.

The track will be available for pre-order from December 2

The video will be available to watch on YouTube from December 2.

