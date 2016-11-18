Burgess Hill set to dazzle at its Christmas lights switch on

Burgess Hill is kicking off its festive celebrations tomorrow (November 19) at its annual Christmas lights switch on.

The free event runs from 11am to 5.30pm with the lights being switched on at 5pm at The Bandstand in Church Walk.

The town centre will be buzzing with festive fun and entertainment for all the family, including a free ice rink, children’s amusement rides, market stalls and a stilt walking reindeer.

Children can meet Santa at Martlets Hall and Market Place Shopping Centre is holding a Christmas tree topper competition and the winning toppers will be presented and displayed on Christmas trees in the day.

Local music groups will also be performing throughout the day to get shoppers and visitors in the festive spirit including the Rock Choir, No Strings Attached, Going for Broke and Salvation Army Band.

Children aged ten years and under are invited to take part in the Children’s fancy dress competition and there will be a category for under fives’s and 5-10’s.

The winner from each will get to switch on the lights with Santa at 5pm.

There is no theme, entrants just need to turn up at the Bandstand in Church Walk at 4pm for the judging.

Residents can also vote for the best shop window display, with all voters entered into a prize draw to win £20 in Love2Shop vouchers.

Voting slips can be found in the Burgess Hill Town Council help point.

To add to the festive spirit, there will be free parking after 1pm in the short stay car parks and in the lead up to Christmas there will be £1 all-day parking in Burgess Hill town centre on Saturdays in December (3, 10, 17 and 24) in the Station Road and Queens Crescent long-stay car parks.

