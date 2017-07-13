Burgess Hill to face Needham Market at home in opening Bostik League fixture

The Bostik League Premier Division fixtures have finally been announced, and Burgess Hill can be relatively pleased with their schedule, being dealt home ties in pivotal parts of the season.

The Hillians start the football year at home against Needham Market, before fellow Sussex side Worthing travel to Leylands Park on the August Bank Holiday Monday (28th).

The reverse fixture of that game will be played on Boxing Day at Woodside Road, followed by a home match for Ian Chapman’s side against local rivals Dorking Wanderers on New Year's Day.

On the 28th April, the final day of the season, Burgess Hill travel to Earlsmead Stadium to play Harrow Borough.

BOSTIK LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION FIXTURES:

12/8/17: Burgess Hill Town v. Needham Market

28/8/17: Burgess Hill Town v. Worthing

7/10/17: Burgess Hill Town v. Lowestoft Town

26/12/17: Worthing v. Burgess Hill Town

1/1/18: Burgess Hill Town v. Dorking Wanderers

28/4/18: Harrow Borough v. Burgess Hill Town

Full fixtures to follow