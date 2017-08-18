Burst water main reported in Burgess Hill

Scores of Burgess Hill residents have woken to find they are without running water due to a burst water main in the town.

A spokesman for South East Water confirmed the burst water main was affecting homes in the RH15 postcode.

The leak was reported in Keymer Road, Burgess Hill, next to Keymer Gardens.

A South East Water spokesman added: “A number of Burgess Hill residents have reported either no water or low water pressure this morning (August 18).

“We are sorry for any inconvenience caused, and can assure you that we are doing all we can to fix the issue as quickly as possible.” According to South East Water’s website, the burst water main was first reported at 7.02am.

Engineers are reportedly on their way to the scene with an approximate completion time of 12.02pm.

A resident who lives close to the affected area said: “South East Water is on site waiting for Clancydocrwa to come and fix it.

“South East Water said it was caused by a power cut at Burgess Hill water tower yesterday which rerouted water along mains pipes (causing a) burst from extra pressure.”

More to follow