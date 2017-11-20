Affinity Sutton residents graduate with seven beauty diplomas

Eight Affinity Sutton residents in Haywards Heath have graduated from the first course of a regional beauty programme.

The regional beauty programme, delivered by BC Beauty, is offered by Clarion Futures, part of Clarion Housing Group.

The residents have gained seven diplomas each, as well as several e-Learning courses.

Sajed Khan, employment support officer for the South, came across this programme through one of his networking groups.

After hearing how successful it had been with another housing association, he trialled the programme in Haywards Heath.

The course covered vocational and practical skills with participants completing diplomas covering manicure, pedicures, gel polish, waxing, tinting, facials and spray tanning.

The e-Learning covered areas such as interview skills, excellence in customer excellence and building confidence and self-esteem.

Sajed said: “There was 100 per cent attendance, and this course has proved to be a fantastic opportunity for women looking to both start a career and work around childcare.

“This is an amazing opportunity for them to now secure salon work, or better still start their own business – an opportunity which is otherwise improbable.”

Val Buckland, employment engagement officer presented each of the graduates with certificates and beauty and waxing kits to help get them started in the beauty industry.

Following the course, one participant is now self-employed and already building a client base, another has just had a job interview and Val will be working closely with the other participants to help them into work experience.

“Even though I’ve previously worked on make-up counters in department stores and been trained in-house, I’ve never had a recognised beauty accreditation. Now I have an official qualification to endorse my skills,” said participant Jenna, who is now self-employed and rents space at a local beauty salon.

“I wanted to do this course so that I can be a self-employed beauty therapist and work around looking after my three year old daughter,” added participant Emily.