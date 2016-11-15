Food and drink grand finalists revealed

The grand finalists in Sussex Food and Drink Awards 2017 were revealed on Monday following an intensive eight-month judging process, supported by a record 13,000 public votes.
These inspirational Sussex food and drink heroes can now look forward to an exciting night of celebrations at ‘the Sussex foodie event of the year’, the spectacular Sussex Food and Drink Awards banquet on February 1, 2017, at the Amex Stadium, hosted by awards patron Sally Gunnell and BBC’s Danny Pike, where the winners will be revealed and receive their trophies.
Now in its 11th year, the awards are all about supporting and boosting local farmers, food and drink producers and the outlets that use and sell this superb local fare.
Starting from small beginnings, the awards have grown to become prestigious and respected, with huge support from business in the county, bringing together the whole local food and farming community.
Sussex farmer and Nuffield scholar William Goodwin, who is chairman of the judges, said: “Over the last decade, Sussex has really earned its place as one of the leading counties in the UK for producing superb food and drink and this year’s grand finalists line up offers an impressive range of first class, diverse businesses from across the county.
“The competition was really tough this year and the 27 grand finalists, 13 from West Sussex, 12 from East Sussex and two from Brighton, should feel immensely proud at making it through to this final stage in the competition.”
All the winners will be revealed at the BAFTA-style ceremony. Tickets are now on sale and include a spectacular seven-course Sussex produce banquet produced by Sodexo Prestige.
Visit www.sussexfoodawards.biz for more information about the awards and ticket sales.
The 2017 grand finalists, strictly in alphabetical order, are:
Sussex Food Producer of the Year
Noble and Stace Chocolatiers, Midhurst
Ouse Valley Foods, Piltdown
The Real Pie Company, Crawley
Sussex Drink Producer of the Year
Nyetimber Vineyard, West Chiltington
Ridgeview Wine Estate, Ditchling Common
Wobblegate, Bolney
Sussex Food Shop of the Year
Cowdray Farm Shop, Midhurst
Eggs to Apples, Hurst Green
Tablehurst Farm Limited, Forest Row
Sussex Butcher of the Year
A C Coughtrey Butchers, Pulborough
Glyn Thomas & Son Ltd, Lindfield
Nick the Butcher, Hartfield
Sussex Farmers Market of the Year
Forest Row Village Market
Lewes Farmers Market, Market Tower (weekly)
Shoreham Farmers Market
Sussex Eating Experience of the Year
The Crown, Hastings
The Earl of March, Lavant
The Sussex Ox, Polegate
Sussex Newcomer of the Year
The Artisan Bakehouse, Ashurst
The Bluebird Tea Co Shop, Brighton
The Set Restaurant, Brighton
Sussex Street Food Vendor of the Year
Garlic Wood Farm, Steyning
Jah Jyot, Southwater
Pig and Jacket, Lewes
Sussex Young Chef of the Year
Anna Shopland, The Fountain Inn, Plumpton Green
Michael Sutherland, The Sussex Ox, Polegate
Rachel Burroughs, Camelia Restaurant, South Lodge Hotel, Lower Beeding
Sussex Farmer of the Year
Jeremy and Lynne Davis, Lynne’s Organic Farm, Eridge
Andrew and Joanne Knowles, Trenchmore Farm, Cowfold
Camilla and Roly Puzey, Saddlescombe Farm, Poynings
