Modern factory/warehouse unit in Sheffield Park

Just available to let through Lawson Commercial in the busy Sheffield Park Business Estate is a modern factory/warehouse unit of some 4,329 sq ft.

This estate is well placed being just 1.8 miles north of the A272/A275 junction so within easy reach of Haywards Heath, Uckfield, Lewes and East Grinstead.

There is good loading and parking to the front of the unit. Currently the unit is held on an internal repairing and insuring lease which expires in 2025 at a rent of £28,600 pa., this lease being available for assignment.

Lawson Commercial partner Chris Lawson said: "This is a great unit for someone looking for a moderate sized unit with good eaves height of nearly 19ft. The adjoining building of just under 15,000 sq ft with 2,347 sq ft at 1st floor is also available."

For more information contact Lawson Commercial on 01825 764488.