MP backs multi-millon investment at Gatwick Airport

The MP for Crawley has backed a multi-million pound investment at Gatwick Airport which is expected to provide more than 100 jobs.

MP Henry Smith said the new maintenance facility by airline Boeing would be a ‘further economic boost for Crawley’.

He said: “At a time when the UK is looking out towards the rest of the world, this facility will also add maintenance capacity at Gatwick to support airlines as the airport continues to grow in both short and long haul services.

“The project at Gatwick would strengthen a joint commitment made between the UK Government and Boeing on a long-term initiative for prosperity and growth in Great Britain.”

The facility has also received the backing of the Exiting the European Union minister, MP David Jones.

He was asked by the Crawley MP in the House of Commons yesterday (April 27) whether he welcomed the investment.

He replied: “Yes, indeed. Boeing has announced 100 new jobs at its facility at Gatwick. “Aviation and the aerospace industry are vital parts of our economy, and we have no doubt that they will continue to thrive after we have left the European Union.”

