Newsagent of the week: Meet Rajeev and Ina from Gems

Meet Rajeev and Ina Patel from Gems newsagents in Burgess Hill, who have been selling the Middy for the past 13 years.

The couple, who are both 47, moved from Croydon to Burgess Hill for a quieter life and said they have had a ‘happy 13 years’ at their mini convenience store in Royal George Road.

Ina and Rajeev Patel

Rajeev said: “The support from people has been great here. We have lots of regular customers – it is like a family.

“We have bonded with people and have seen them grow from a child to an adult.

“We thank all of our customers and the support over all these years, through the difficult and good times.”

