Oil found at Broadford Bridge drilling site

Exploratory oil drilling at Broadford Bridge near Adversane has uncovered oil in the Kimmeridge limestone.

Samples showing ‘mobile light oil’ were announced today, with chairman UK Oil and Gas Stephen Sanderson calling the finds a ‘significant and positive result’.

The Broadford Bridge drilling site

Protesters have been campaigning against the site for several months over environmental concerns and fears of water contamination.

The drilling has a permit from the Environment Agency, which assesses the risk to water sources.

Mr Sanderson said UKOG would ‘continue our coring and drilling programme and then move to an extended flow testing operation upon the grant of the remaining necessary regulatory permissions’.

In a statement to shareholders, UKOG said oil was observed ‘seeping from open natural fractures’ with the rock 4080ft down showing ‘saturated’ and ‘heavily oil stained’ rock matrix.

The 160ft worth of core samples will tested extensively, but UKOG believe the oil could extend more than ‘30km from north to south across the Weald Basin’.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.