Spacious factory premises available near Haywards Heath

A good sized manufacturing unit of just under 12,400 sq ft is available almost equidistant between Haywards Heath and Uckfield through commercial estate agents Lawson Commercial.

There is additional 1st floor offices, showroom and small mezzanine store of just under 2,400 sq ft.

With a total overall floor area of 14,631 sq ft the unit has twin loading doors and a good eaves height plus 35 car parking spaces. The unit is well placed just 1.8 miles north of the A272/A275 junction and is held on an internal repairing lease expiring in 2025, currently at a very competitive rent of £66,645 pa equating to just £4.55 per sq ft.

Lawson Commercial partner Chris Lawson said: "There have not been too many buildings of this sort of size becoming available in the last 12 months so this is an excellent and pretty rare opportunity.

"If the building is not quite large enough there is also the adjoining unit which currently interconnects and provides a further 4,329 sq ft being held on a separate lease expiring also in 2025 at a rent of £28,600 pa. In total this would give a floor area of just under 19,000 sq ft. so a great opportunity for an expanding business."

For full details contact Lawson Commercial on 01825 764488.