Special teddy bear created in memory of good friends

A limited edition teddy bear has been commissioned to raise money for a cancer charity.

Hayley Kenward, who owns Time For You, a domestic cleaning business covering Shoreham, Lancing, Worthing, Littlehampton and Arundel, has been raising money and awareness for a variety of charities for more than 25 years.

She wanted to do something for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity in memory of two close friends, Caroline Walsh from Brighton and Sarah Crockford from East Grinstead.

Hayley said: “I have commissioned 250 unique, limited edition Merrythought teddy bears in memory of Caroline, who suffered from a rare skin cancer, and Sarah, who fought ovarian cancer.

“Both Caroline and Sarah were treated at The Royal Marsden Hospital. Caroline sadly passed away in 2015, with Sarah losing her fight in 2016.

“Caroline was aged 53 when she passed away. In fact it’s quite fitting because she passed away on May 27, 2015, which is two years this weekend. Sarah Crockford was aged 43 when she passed away and was my best friend of 25-plus years.

“I am giving a donation of each bear sold and the objective is to raise £7,000 for them.

“A competition to name the bear was held at the Oak Centre for Children and Young People at The Royal Marsden in Sutton. The children all suggested names, which were put into a hat, and one of the children pulled out David, so Dave the Bear was born.

“I’ve sold nine bears in less than one week, which I’m pleased about. I’m also attending The Woburn Abbey Teddy Bear Festival on Sunday, June 12, and will have a stand there. I hope to sell some bears on the day.”

Hayley, who lives in Brighton, has set up the website A Touch of Hope to support her charity work and the bear is available to purchase at £78.