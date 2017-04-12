Businesses back students’ bid to win global challenge

Businesses in Burgess Hill are backing Ardingly students in their bid to win the World Solar Challenge.

Members from Burgess Hill Business Park Association (BHBPA) have come together to support the students, who will take on the challenge in 2019.

Students working at the Cirrus Laser factory. Picture: Paul Noble

Time 24 and Cirrus Laser are helping the Ardingly College students to build a state-of-the-art solar-powered vehicle, in the hope it will drive them to first place in the Australian solar competition.

Dr Andrew Spiers, director of Science and Technology, said: “I’ve been inspired by the openness and willingness of the businesses to help our young entrepreneurs.

“The students have had the opportunity to gain valuable, tangible hi-tech skills on this once-in-a-lifetime project.”

The competition marks the college’s second attempt at victory, after coming sixth place in 2015.

The students are building a state-of-the-art solar-powered vehicle. Picture: Paul Noble

