Buy-a-brick scheme raises thousands for Alzheimers

Sponsored bricks have helped a Haywards Heath construction project to raise £2,325 to support Alzheimer’s Society support workers.

The construction team, BAM Construct UK Ltd, behind the new Waitrose and Haywards Heath railway station developments has offered the buy-a-brick scheme throughout the duration of the works.

Sponsors' joined the construction team yesterday (November 24) where the cheque was presented. Picture: BAM Construction Ltd

Sponsors’ who bought a brick, costing £25, were invited to join the construction team yesterday (November 24), where the cheque was presented by the charity.

“At BAM we have always believed that how we build is as important as what we build and that drives our enthusiasm for supporting charities and communities, just as much as it drives our collaborative culture of creating buildings,” said June Wilkinson, education and community co-ordinator of BAM Construct UK Ltd.

She added: “We want to thank our supply chain here at the scheme who have been brilliantly supportive. So has the public, who have had to put up with us here doing a complex scheme around their main station and high street.”

Haywards Heath Town Council jumped on board, along with Haywards Heath Lions Club, Haywards Heath in Bloom, and nearby residents.

The £35 million regeneration project is due to finish before Christmas.

