Cadets bring home the medals

Twelve cadets from 172 Haywards Heath Squadron RAF Air Cadets took part in the Sussex Wing Athletics Competition in Crawley last weekend.

Standards were high with participation from air cadets across Sussex and 172 Squadron were ‘proud’ to bring home ten medals.

One cadet earned a place to represent Sussex at the Inter-Wing Athletics Competition where he will compete with other counties within London and the South East.

Flight Lieutenant Dave Emsley said: “We are tremendously proud of our cadets and all they achieve.

“The cadets competed to a high standard and are a credit to 172 Squadron.”

To join the RAF Air Cadets you need to be aged 12 and in Year 8 at school.

The RAF Air Cadet experience is also open to adult volunteers over 20.

People can drop by their stand at Lindfield Village Day on Saturday June 3, to find out more.

Their next cadet recruitment window opens in September.

Email recruitment@haywardsheathaircadets.org for more information.

