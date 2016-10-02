Car destroyed in another suspected arson attack in Crawley

Police are investigating another ‘deliberate’ fire in Crawley after a car was targeted by suspected arsonists last night.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it received ten calls from concerned residents at about 9.15pm reporting a car was ‘well alight’ in Hyde Drive, close to Mill Pond, Ifield.

A spokesman for the fire service said one crew from Crawley attended.

The blaze was extinguished using a high pressure hose reel and two breathing apparatus.

No-one was injured but around 70 per cent of the car was destroyed by the flames.

Firefighters are treating the cause as deliberate and have handed the incident to police, the spokesman added.

Sussex Police said officers did not attended the incident but an investigation had been launched.

The attack follows a spate of suspected arson attacks in Crawley last month.

Crawley Town Football Club said it was targeted twice in the space of a few weeks.

The Crawley Town Supporters Alliance said arsonists targeted the canopy above Redz bar at around 6pm on September 21.

The club’s kit van was destroyed and three cars were also damaged in a fire described as an act of ‘major vandalism’ nine days before. Firefighters were also called to another deliberate fire in K2 car park an hour before on the same day.

It has not been confirmed if the incidents are linked.

