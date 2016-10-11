Car parking season tickets ‘could save Mid Sussex drivers hundreds of pounds’

Motorists could save hundreds of pounds a year by purchasing a car park season ticket instead of paying daily, according to Mid Sussex District Council.

Thousands of people use the town centre long-stay car parks in Mid Sussex every year, but many do not realise that they could make significant savings by paying for their parking annually.

Someone who works every day in Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath or East Grinstead and regularly parks in Mid Sussex District Council long stay car parks could save hundreds of pounds every year by buying a season ticket.

An annual season ticket costs just £2.18 a day for those who park five days a week.

Season tickets are available in the Cyprus Road and Queens Crescent Car Parks, Burgess Hill, Franklynn Road car park in Haywards Heath and the Vicarage Road car park, East Grinstead, all of which are within a short walking distance of the town centre.

In addition to annual season tickets, quarterly and monthly options are available to workers on a budget, with significant savings compared to daily ticket charges.

For further information, or to apply for a season ticket visit www.midsussex.gov.uk/travel-transport/parking/places-to-park/car-parks/ or contact the district council parking team on 01444 477212.

