Carers Day next month

A Carers Day is being held in Haywards Heath next month as part of National Carers Week.

The day has been organised by the Koorana Centre in Ardingly, upon request from Haywards Heath Town Council.

Carers can enjoy relaxing and therapeutic experiences and make like-minded friends at the event, which will take place on Wednesday June 14, from 10am until 2pm at the Town Hall.

The free event, which is designed to support mature carers living in Haywards Heath and the surrounding villages, has been created to provide some much needed respite.

A number of therapists will be offering free taster treatments to include massage, Reiki and reflexology for guests who attend and there will also be craft activities to enjoy.

Gabrielle Anya Rafello, head of the Koorana Centre, said: “We have been involved with this event during the past two years and feel if offers such a wonderful opportunity for carers to enjoy some much needed time for themselves, away from their homes.

“The council has provided this amazing space for us to use. Our team of therapists and teachers are looking forward to providing treatments, plus fun and engaging experiences, which will help the participants to feel relaxed and uplifted, during National Carers Week.

“This event is designed for mature carers, who may often feel quite isolated and alone. I hope it will provide a unique opportunity for them to connect with others who really understand their role.

“We are delighted to receive help from the local branch of Carers’ Support and also the Lions Club, who are generously providing lunch for each of the guests.”

Further details on activities can be found on the cente’s website here and Facebook page here.

