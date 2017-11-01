Cash dontated will support £2.5m project helping disabled children

A construction company has donated hundreds of pounds to the Lewes based Chailey Heritage Foundation supporting youngsters with complex disabilities and health issues.

Rudridge, which serves the county, donated £500 to help towards a £2.6m project with the aim to build a centre offering indoor and outdoor space.

What will be named the D.R.E.A.M centre will offer a large indoor sports court for wheelchair football and powered wheelchair driving.

Other arts and physical activities would be on offer too.

The multi-purpose complex will also include a raised stage for drama and dance, a built-in trampoline and a 4-d sensory learning environment.

Jenny Hanraads, development manager at Chailey Heritage Foundation, says the charity have decided to place a greater emphasis on the project in the lead up to Christmas.

She said: “As the festive season approaches, we decided to give our appeal a boost by taking part in the Big Give’s Christmas Challenge.

“Rudridge instantly pledged their support, and we couldn’t be more grateful to them for their generosity.”

Chailey Heritage Foundation, which was founded in 1903, has helped thousands of children with complex disabilities and health issues to pursue their potential in the face of profound challenges.

The D.R.E.A.M. centre will have a large indoor sports court for wheelchair football and powered wheelchair driving, a raised stage for drama and dance, a built-in trampoline and a 4-d sensory learning environment.

A massive £2.6 million is needed to build the centre, which will be an accessible indoor activity space where children and young people can participate in a variety of arts and physical activities.

Darren Price, group operations manager at Rudridge, says his team are fully behind the campaign to make this dream a reality.

He said: “The plans for the D.R.E.A.M. Centre are tremendously exciting.

“Once the centre is built, it will provide so many new opportunities for the children, and of course it will be a huge support to their families too.

“We wish Chailey Heritage Foundation all the very best in helping to meet their fundraising targets.”

The funds Rudridge are pledging will be used to match donations made by the general public during Christmas Challenge Week, which runs from November 28 to December 5. Visit www.chf.org.uk/big-give for more details.