CCTV image released after indecent exposure in graveyard

Police have released a CCTV image following an incident where a man exposed himself to a young woman in a graveyard in Horley.

Officers originally appealed for help in August, but have now issued the CCTV image to see whether the public can assist with their enquiries.

The incident took place on Saturday August 12 between 3.15pm and 3.45pm in the graveyard of St Bartholomew’s Church in Church Road in Horley.

The man is described as white, aged in his late 20s, around 6ft tall with an athletic build. He is said to have dark brown hair which was slicked back on top and short at the sides. He wore a dark blue hoody, blue shorts and sunglasses.

PC Ben Purdew said: “I urge anyone who may recognise the description of the man or may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the offence to contact Surrey Police.

“If you live near the church and have CCTV cameras, please check footage as you may be able to provide us with images of the suspect. This type of offence is unacceptable and incidents of this nature are taken extremely seriously.

“For anyone who would like advice on personal safety, we have lots of information that can be found on our website www.surrey.police.uk/advice/ ”

Anyone with any information can call Surrey Police on 101 quoting 45170088293 or can use the online reporting system found at https://report.police.uk and enter the reference number in the ‘Additional information’ section.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.