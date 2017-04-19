Chance to enjoy afternoon tea with best-selling author Peter James

A West Sussex based charity is giving people a chance to spend an afternoon with international best-selling author Peter James.

Action Medical Research, based in Horsham, say that their long-time supporter Peter James is hosting an ‘Afternoon Tea’ at Sedgwick Park House, near Horsham, on Thursday, June 29.

You will have the chance to soak up the atmosphere of the stunning grounds, enjoy the beauty of the house and hear a talk from the man himself.

Peter says he cannot wait: “I am thrilled to be hosting this event. I have been supporting Action Medical Research for more than seven years now and have tremendous respect for their work helping to fund medical breakthroughs and change children’s lives.”

Tickets are £35 (£325 for a group of 10) and guests will enjoy a drink on arrival, afternoon tea served on vintage china by Splendid Occasions and, of course, the talk from Peter.

Community Fundraiser for Action Medical Research Katia King said: “This really will be a unique experience and a fascinating opportunity to hear some stories from one of the world’s most popular crime writers.

“The event starts at 2pm and will run until 5pm. You can find out more information and book yourself a ticket on our website.”

Waterstones Horsham will also be at the event with copies of Peter’s latest novel Need You Dead to sell and which Peter James will sign, time-permitting.

Action Medical Research is a UK-wide children’s charity which funds desperately needed research to tackle the diseases that devastate the lives of so many of our children. It has been funding medical breakthroughs since it began in 1952 including helping to introduce the first polio vaccines in the UK, developing the use of ultrasound in pregnancy and testing the rubella vaccine.

The charity is currently funding research into conditions including asthma, prematurity, epilepsy, meningitis, cerebral palsy, brain cancer and some rare and distressing conditions.