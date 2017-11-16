Chance to nominate Sussex plumber who delivers exceptional service

Do you know a plumber or heating installer in Sussex who goes the extra mile?

An award recognising the efforts of tradespeople from the county who go above and beyond for their customers each and every day is now open for entries.

I’ve often ran to the rescue of someone without hot water on Christmas Day, or whose heating packed in during the depths of winter Last year’s winner

In an industry often plagued with cowboy horror stories, the Heating Installer Awards will work to unearth Sussex’s plumbers and heating installers who continually demonstrate expert technicality and skill, deliver exceptional customer service and use the most innovative technology in their installations.

Homeowners impressed with their local tradesperson are encouraged to enter nominations, as well as installers themselves who wish to be recognised for their exceptional projects.

Sponsored by Danfoss, Polypipe, Wolseley, Avanti Gas, Sentinel, Installer Magazine, and Vaillant UK, entries for the awards are open until February, when an expert panel of judges will select the best heating installer from the South-East, as well as ten other regions across the country.

The South East’s winner will then have the chance to be crowned the UK’s Number One Heating Installer 2018, going head-to-head with the other area champions in a public vote to decide the overall winner.

The national winner will be announced in May at the plumbing and heating industry’s leading trade show, Installer 2018.

Peter Booth, last year’s winner of the Heating Installer Awards, added: “Being a third generation plumber, heating installation runs in my family. The Heating Installer Awards reinforces the good work I carry out and celebrates others that do the same.

“I’ve often ran to the rescue of someone without hot water on Christmas Day, or whose heating packed in during the depths of winter. Helping people in their time of need is part and parcel of the job. If you know an installer that has gone above and beyond for you, show your appreciation and nominate them to be crowned the best heating installer in the UK.”

Neil Davies, trade marketing director of Heating Installer Awards sponsor, Sentinel, said: “The Heating Installer Awards truly celebrates the positives of working in the plumbing and heating industry, recognising those who constantly innovate and add to their customer service offering to ensure the UK’s families are taken care of when it comes to their heating.

We are proud to be working with the awards, as it not only brings installers together through a shared love of a thriving industry, but also encourages tradespeople to be even more professional, determined and dedicated to their customers.

“We are excited to once again be privy to the high calibre of entries that are submitted to the awards each year, and seeing who the public decides will be the UK’s Best Heating Installer 2018. It promises to be another fantastic year.”

Rachel Smith, head of marketing of Polypipe, said: “Those working within plumbing and heating are faced with an ever-changing industry. Only the highest-quality tradespeople out there are able to keep up with advancing technology and techniques that result in technically-sound installations, while simultaneously offering the very best customer service to end users. The Heating Installer Awards works to give credit to those people, giving them the recognition they deserve for making the industry so special.

“So many installers within our industry are deserving of this award, so Polypipe encourages anyone that values the work they do, and the difference they make to families across the country, to enter and represent not only themselves, but the industry they are proud to be a part of.”

To enter, plumbers and heating installers should visit www.heatinginstallerawards.co.uk and fill in the short form, detailing a project the installer is particularly proud of, or which demonstrates going above and beyond for the customer. Providing additional information such as images and even video footage of a job well done will help the judges to rate the work carried out.

Entries with extra detail and information on how the installation changed the daily lifestyle of a customer will be judged favourably.

The deadline for entries is the end of February, and full terms and conditions can be found on the website.