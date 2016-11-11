Charity car auction organisers overwhelmed by generosity of the motor trade

Chestnut Tree House and Shoreham Vehicle Auctions have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the south coast motor trade and individual donors ahead of its charity auction on Monday 21st November.

Dealerships across Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire have exceeded their incredible support from last year’s auction, with Yeomans Group, Frosts, Tates, Caffyns Volkswagen, Newton Honda, Dinnages, H.A. Fox, Peter Cooper Group and Harwoods all generously donating to the cause in a bid to better the 2015 total of £14,000 raised on the night.

A scene from last year's auction

With just under a week to go until the sixth annual auction in aid of the Arundel-based children’s hospice, Shoreham has received a plethora of donations, including dealership part-exchanges, signed sporting memorabilia and tickets for Premiership Rugby, Championship football, horse racing and T20 cricket, as well as a Land Rover and Jaguar F-Pace for a weekend.

A round of golf for four at local courses, a London lunch for two, a free MOT and interim service and alloy wheel refurbishment will also be going under the hammer on the night.

The only hospice of its kind in East and West Sussex and South East Hampshire, Chestnut Tree House cares for 300 children and young adults with progressive life-limiting conditions. The charity’s goal is to provide the best quality of life for children, young people and their families with crucial support.

As annual service charges exceed £3m, the hospice relies heavily on donations, which will also be used to fund community nurses in the local and surrounding areas, allowing children to receive around-the-clock care at the hospice or at home.

In what’s expected to be another fantastic night, Shoreham’s annual charity sale is always a favourite for buyers, as the south coast auctioneers aim to maximise funds for an incredibly worthy cause.

“The response we’ve had from the local community, and dealerships further afield has been incredible. I can’t thank all of our customers enough for their generosity in donating some fantastic lots, which we’re sure will be snapped up quickly on the night,” commented Catherine Stone, Business Development Manager at Shoreham.

“Every member of the Shoreham team is passionate about raising as much as possible for such a worthy cause and we can’t wait to see what the final total will be,” she added.

For a full list of auction items available, visit www.shorehamvehicleauctions.com/sales-catalogue.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.