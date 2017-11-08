Charity founder from Haywards Heath awarded MBE

The founder of a charity based at Haywards Heath says she is honoured to receive an MBE for her ongoing efforts to support children who are emotionally vulnerable.

Victoria Chalmers, who launched Time 4 Children in 2005, which works with those between four and 12-years-old, received the accolade last month at Buckingham Palace.

The Duke of Cambridge Prince William awarded her for the selfless individuals efforts to help youngsters across the Mid Sussex area.

An overwhelmed Mrs Chalmers said: “I was very proud to have been nominated and this recognition is for all of those who work hard at Time 4 Children.

“The ceremony was a lovely experience I received the medal and the certificate signed by the Queen. So many people working with the charity were overwhelmed and excited.”

Time 4 Children have a team of volunteer practitioners who are trained to listen to children using nondirective play and reflective listening.

The volunteers give each child a weekly session where there is the time and space to explore their worries, fears, upsets or anxieties.

Many youngsters have on average between 15 and 20 sessions with the maximum being 28.

She added: “Prince William was lovely. He was really friendly and had everyone there at ease and looked into your eyes when speaking.

“Thank you to all of our ongoing supporters.”

The work of the charity supports the emotional wellbeing, self-confidence and self-esteem of a child. Their mission is for kids to feel better about who they are and what they can achieve.

Improving social skills thus being more able to learn at school is also an area in which the organisation focuses.

Volunteers at Time 4 Children experience an intense 60 hour training scheme.

If the charity identify a young person who may need additional support out of their control they will raise awareness to parents and teachers.

Time 4 Children does not offer counselling but sessions where a child can explore and express themselves free from questions.

To find out more information about the children’s charity go to: www.time4children.org.uk



