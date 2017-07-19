Charity makes a move to ‘reach more people’

Citizens Advice in Burgess Hill is moving to the centre of the town.

Volunteers and staff are excited to be moving to the new premises in Church Walk, opposite the town council building.

The charity, which has been based at its current premises for 30 years, is making the move to reach more people, as well as to be more accessible and more efficient.

The new centre will open at the beginning of August. Lee Furlong, client services manager at Central and South Sussex Citizens Advice, said: “We’ve been looking into enhancing our service in Burgess Hill to provide a service that best meets the needs of our clients.

“This opportunity will allow us to offer advice and information to clients in a really central location.

“It also means that people who might not have previously come to us for advice are likely to drop in while shopping or walking through the town.

“Our service is needed more than ever at the moment, with more and more people experiencing problems such as debt, and with confusion over benefits and the welfare system leading to more hardship.”

The centre closed the doors to its current premises in Delmon House for the last time on Tuesday (July 18).

