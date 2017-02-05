Children have fun at Kiddi Caru’s Burgess Hill nursery

Children at Kiddi Caru’s Burgess Hill day nursery have been enjoying some special events recently.

On January 18, they celebrated the cuddliest calendar event of the year as they marked Winnie The Pooh Day with a host of activities inspired by the inhabitants of Hundred Acre Wood. Winnie The Pooh Day takes place every year the birthday of author A. A. Milne.

Making a giant Chinese dragon for Chinese New Year

The children made up their own stories featuring their favourite characters from the books, which they told in an owl story corner they had created. They also played pin the tail on Eeyore, pretended to be bouncing tigers and made honey flapjacks.

There was also some splashing around in puddles, in honour of Winnie The Pooh’s love of puddle jumping.

Gemma Burnett, nursery manager, said: “A. A. Milne’s wonderful characters are loved by children of all ages just as much now as they ever were. The children here love reading about Winnie The Pooh and his friends and all of the books are story time favourites. We had a lovely day celebrating all things Winnie The Pooh and the children especially enjoyed splashing around in puddles in the garden.”

The nursery also celebrated Chinese New Year and the Year of the Rooster last week. The children flexed their creative muscles and made a giant Chinese dragon, which they dressed up in to do a dragon parade around the nursery’s garden. They also made some vibrant Chinese lanterns to take home and enjoyed a food tasting featuring lots of delicious traditional Chinese dishes.

Gemma said: “We love to celebrate lots of diverse festivals from all over the world as part of our inclusive activities and also so that children learn to embrace lots of different cultures. Chinese New Year is a fabulous festival and one that we look forward to every year.”

For further information about Kiddi Caru visit the website at www.kiddicaru.com, like the nursery on Facebook - www.facebook.com/Kiddicaru - or call 01444 257 971.

