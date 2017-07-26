Children’s Safari cancelled due to bad weather

The Children’s Safari that was due to take place at Bedelands Nature Reserve today in Burgess Hill has been cancelled due to bad weather.

Burgess Hill Town Council revealed the news on Facebook and Twitter this morning (July 26).

The safari was due to start at 2pm.

The event was organised by the Friends of the Green Circle Network.

Visit their website at www.bh-green-circle.org.uk/event-list for a list of other events taking place during the school holidays.

