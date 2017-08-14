Children to sing and dance at new performing arts school

A new performing arts school in Handcross will open its doors on Friday, September 15, giving children the opportunity to take part in dance, drama and singing lessons.

HX Academy will run classes on Friday afternoons during term time for children aged five or more.

Holly Gurney and Angela Scullin are two experienced teachers who have joined forces to take on this new challenge.

Holly trained at a West Sussex theatre school before performing professionally, and later trained with Darcey Bussell, specialising in dance for fitness.

Angela is a licentiate member of Trinity Guildhall and has taught directed and choreographed dance for more than 20 years.

She was most recently responsible for the speech and drama department of an independent school and the resident director at a local theatre.

She has previously taught young performers who have gone on to appear in West End musicals and hopes there will be some stars of the future in the village.

Between them, Angela and Holly have a wealth of experience and knowledge they want to share with young performers in Handcross and surrounding areas.

At the classes children will be given the opportunity to sing, dance or act but discounts are offered to pupils who wish to train in all areas.

Performing, exam and audition opportunities will be available where appropriate.

For more information, please email hxacademy@hotmail.com.