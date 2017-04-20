Chilly frosty nights ahead for Sussex - but May should bring warmer weather

Gardeners are being warned to keep seedlings and delicate plants safe at night as temperatures are set to fall to around freezing by the middle of next week.

Daytime temperatures are forecast to stay around low double figures (the best day will be on Saturday - 15degC) but a chilly north-west wind will mean frosts at night.

Following several days without any substantial rain, there are likely to be light showers by the start of next week.

Looking ahead, the Met Office says that early May is likely to stay on the chilly side, with an ongoing risk of frost by night in a few places.

It may stay drier than average, but with a few short wetter and windier spells at times.

During the first half of the month, temperatures are likely to rise gradually, returning to average and then perhaps above average.

This will mean that we should lose the risk of frosts, and it will start to feel pleasantly warm in any sunshine by day.

At this stage, it looks as though it will stay dry and settled most of the time.