Chinese meal raises £1,000 for charity

A £1,000 is going to charity following a successful community meet-up over a chinese.

Burgess Hill District Lions Club held the meal at the Mei Xin Hins in Keymer Parade on April 6, and were joined by Burgess Hill Community Radio.

More than 40 people got stuck in to the food and raised £337.

This amount was then topped up by the Lions. Tony Parris of Burgess Hill District Lions Club said: “It is not often you see radio presenters stuck for words but hopefully this is the start of a long community partnership.”

